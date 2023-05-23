Prince Harry’s Rep Responds to Claim Royal Has Private Luxury Hotel Room for Alone Time

Prince Harry's rep responded to claims that the Duke of Sussex has a private hotel room he allegedly uses for alone time from wife Meghan Markle and their children.

"This is not true," a rep for Prince Harry told Page Six in response to the allegations first published by The Sun.

The Sun previously reported that the 38-year-old has a private room "set aside" at San Vicente Club, a private, members-only bungalows club located near his Montecito, Calif., home.

The tabloid claimed the allegedly reserved room serves as an "escape place" when Prince Harry needs time away from Markle and his two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 1.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Involved in Paparazzi Car Chase

It's easy to see why a celebrity may seek solitude at the lavish San Vicente Club.

According to Page Six, San Vicente Club "prioritizes the privacy of its exclusive guests through an extensive list of safety procedures, including banning the use of cameras while inside their facilities."

San Vicente Club also reportedly offers added protection to its famous clients by placing stickers over guests' cellphone cameras and prohibiting guests from approaching each other during their stay.

While not confirmed, it's speculated that Elon Musk, Steven Spielberg and Leonardo DiCaprio are just a handful of the high-profile stars who are members at the luxury resort.

On May 19, just days before speculation swirled regarding Prince Harry's alleged "escape place," he and Markle celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary during a trip to New York City.