Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Doing Just Fine Despite Rumors Relationship Is on The Rocks

After rumors started circulating that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship was circling the drain, an insider is spilling that's not the case.

According to RadarOnline, the royal renegades are "taking time apart" to strengthen their bond.

"They’re trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world," a source dished to the outlet, noting that Harry is hoping to "find himself."

Shutting down the rumors, an insider insisted that the duo's relationship is not on the rocks.

"It’s not true, it’s literally made up," a source told Page Six.

In June, Harry and Meghan — who stepped down as senior members of the royal family in March 2020 — saw their $20 million Spotify deal come to an end.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," a joint statement read at the time, according to People.

"The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify," a representative from WME, who represents the Duchess of Sussex stated. "Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the 'Archetypes' audience on another platform."

"Archetypes" aired 12 episodes last year.

Following the abrupt departing from the streaming giant, MailOnline reported that the former Suits star is preparing for a "string of commercial endorsements in fields meaningful to her, such as food, wellness, fashion and therapy."

An insider added that she is planning on publishing her own book, "most likely with a feminist angle," following the success of Harry's tell-all Spare.