Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus and Other Celebrities Celebrate Easter 2020 Under Quarantine: See Their Photos + More!

This year's Easter holiday (April 12) is different from previous holidays as most of the world is in isolation or quarantine during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Celebrities have made their own Easter fun with celebrations that align with stay-at-home orders.

On social media, Miley Cyrus shared throwback photos from a photo shoot of her dressed as a bunny, while actress Lucy Hale shared a selfie of her donning bunny ears while holding her puppy.

Madonna held an Easter egg scavenger hunt for her family and shared a time-lapse video of the festivities.

Stranger Things star David Harbour shared a snapshot of him donning bunny ears. Meanwhile, Snooki had the Easter bunny show up at her home for her children.

The Irwin family shared videos of their animals celebrating at Australia Zoo, as well as selfies of Terri, Robert, Bindi and her new husband Chandler.

Hoda Kotb shared a snapshot of her children in PJss putting on bunny ears, while Kelly Ripa posted something similar with photos from her favorite Easter memories with her family.

In the midst of Eatsre festivities, Mariah Carey also celebrated the anniversary of her tenth studio album, The Emancipation of Mimi, by sharing a video of her hitting her iconic vocal runs, a cappella.

While other celebrities posted about the holiday, some stars took it a step further: Country singer Dolly Parton held a mini performance, and opera singer Andrea Bocelli held an Easter Sunday live stream concert from the historic Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy.

See all of the posts, below.