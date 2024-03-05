Madonna Reveals Details of ‘Near-Death Experience’

Madonna opened up about her "near-death experience" during a stop on her Celebration Tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Monday night (March 4).

Back in June 2023, the Queen of Pop was forced to postpone her tour after she contracted a severe bacterial infection that landed her in the hospital.

"I've fallen off a lot of horses. I've broken a lot of bones. I have a titanium hip. I mean, the list goes on and on but nothing can stop me," she declared in a fan-recorded video on TikTok.

"This summer I had a surprise. It’s called a near-death experience," she shared with her audience while holding a guitar in one hand and a cowboy hat in the other, per Billboard.

"It was pretty scary — obviously I didn’t know for four days because I was in an induced coma, but when I woke up, the first word I said was, ‘No.' I’m pretty sure God was saying to me, ‘You wanna come with us? You wanna come with me, you wanna go this way?’ And I said, ‘No. No!'" she revealed.

READ MORE: Madonna Jokes About Lady Gaga After Greeting Wrong City

The "Like a Prayer" singer also shared that the health scare made it difficult for her to walk and move around normally.

"It was so hard for me to walk from my house to the backyard and sit in the sun. I know that sounds insane, but it was difficult," she explained.

She continued, "I didn’t know when I could get up again and when I could be myself again. It was a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control. That was my lesson to let go."

The outlet also reported that the singer thanked her doctor, who was in the audience during the concert.

Madonna is currently in the middle of five dates at the Kia Forum on her triumphant tour which kicked off in October 2023 after she recovered from her hospitalization. The tour is set to wrap up at Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City in April after six months on the road.