TikTok has the power to do a lot of things, including creating a national shortage of cucumbers in Iceland.

Social media personality Logan Moffit has an obsession with cucumbers, and he has been posting simple recipes using cucumbers in a variety of different cuisines and styles. The 23-year-old "cucumber guy" has become so popular that he amassed over six million followers on TikTok with over 265 million favorites.

The 23-year-old has seemingly been to blame for Iceland's official national shortage of cucumbers due to his viral recipes and creating the hashtag #CucumberSalad which has over 200,000 videos. The irony is that Moffit isn't even based in Iceland, he lives in Ottawa, Canada.

The Gardeners' Association confirmed the major vegetable news to local news station RUV. Even Kronan, the largest Icelandic grocery chain, announced that it was out of cucumbers for all of its locations. They're also seeing a shortage of sesame oil, rice vinegar and fish sauce, ingredients often used in the Canadian's recipe content.

"A rise of 200 percent. So this is absolutely fantastic," Kronan's marketing rep, Rúnar Kristmannsson, told the outlet of the cucumber popularity. The country is even trying to import cucumbers from the Netherlands.