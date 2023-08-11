Prince William and Kate Middleton Just Got Special New Titles From King Charles III

Kate Middleton and Prince William have new royal titles.

Eight months after William and Kate were bestowed the titles of Colonel of the Welsh Guards and Colonel of the Irish Guards, respectively, King Charles III has given the royal couple additional titles.

Will and Kate's New Titles Are Military-Related

According to The Telegraph, the Princess of Wales has been appointed as the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, as well as Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby.

With her new titles, Kate has earned her first senior role in the Royal Air Force.

The Prince of Wales has been named Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment; Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps; and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Valley.

William previously spent three years as a rescue pilot at the RAF Valley.

Queen Camilla Also Has a New Title

According to The Telegraph, Queen Camilla has been given the title of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, as well as the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Lancers.

Additionally, Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, has been given the title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Irish Regiment.

Buckingham Palace revealed more information about the new titles in a statement to People.

"Following His Majesty's Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working Members of the Royal Family. The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty's reign," the palace said.

Charles ascended the throne as King of England when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away in September 2022. She was 96.