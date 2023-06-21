Prince William and Princess Kate Not Moving Into Prince Andrew’s Home, Duo ‘Happy’ at Adelaide Cottage

Prince William and Princess Kate aren't going anywhere! An insider spilled that the royal duo are staying put at Adelaide Cottage and not wanting to move to Royal Lodge.

Rumors were swirling that King Charles was looking to kick his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, out of his longtime home and allow William and Kate to move in.

According to Page Six, The Prince of Wales and Kate are "extremely happy" at Adelaide Cottage where they live with their three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

William and Kate moved into the prestigious home last September.

Adelaide Cottage — along with Frogmore House, former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — sits within the security perimeter covering Windsor Castle.

Andrew was stripped of his title as a working member of the royal family in March 2022 after settling a lawsuit with Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, whom accused him of sexual assault.

Andrew Lownie, author of Traitor King: The Scandalous Exile of the Duke & Duchess of Windsor, recently spilled that the monarchy wants Andrew and several members of the York family to "stay under the radar."

He explained that Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are better off staying away from the palace.

"The Firm needs more working royals but the daughters are young mothers and have careers. Eugenie spends much time in Portugal so not ideal," he told the Express. "There’s a hope the York family, in general, will stay under the radar… Their mother continues to generate unfortunate headlines."

He added, "The family see him as an embarrassment but he has never been one to be pushed around. Self-awareness is not one of his qualities."