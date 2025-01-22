Meg Ryan Posts Cryptic Message ‘It’s Finally Happening’ With Billy Crystal

Ok, everyone, stay calm! Is this really happening?

Is this cryptic post I saw on Meg Ryan's Instagram and Threads about that iconic, hilarious, must-see rom-com everyone loves?

You know I'm talking about the 1989 blockbuster movie When Harry Met Sally.

Is there a sequel coming? Do we get to see what's going on with Harry and Sally after they hilariously and heart-warmingly fall in love over twelve years of chance encounters, starting with a road trip from Chicago to New York after graduating from college?

As we all do, scrolling through social media and coming across Meg Ryan's post of a photo of her and Billy sitting on a couch is enough to make anyone giddy.

Then, reading her post is enough to let out a scream of excitement.

It’s finally happening, we’re reuniting for something iconic. Can’t wait to show you all soon.

Let's all keep our fingers crossed that we get to enter Harry and Sally's lives and see what they've been doing since professing their love at the end of the movie. When Harry Met Sally spans from 1977 to 1989.

READ ON: Closing of Tom Hanks' Favorite Vintage Store Would Make the Perfect Rom-Com

Now, according to several comments under Meg's post, here's the catch. Trust me, I get it because if there's one place cryptic hints drop, it's on social media.

Are Harry and Sally simply getting together for a Super Bowl commercial? Maybe Tostitos or Pepsi approached them with big bucks to reunite for sixty seconds.

That's the big question many are hoping is wrong. As a matter of fact, if that's the case, many say teasing us like this is downright cruel.

I guess we'll just wait and see. If it is just a commercial for the big game, I'm sure it will be funny, even if it's not the sequel we're hoping for.

And please, don't be a podcast.

PS: Can men and women just be friends?

Stars Who Were Convicted or Charged With Crimes Here are 25 celebrities who have been convicted or charged with crimes, ranging from minor felonies to serious offenses. Gallery Credit: Claire Epting