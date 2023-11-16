Teen Rejects Stepmom Who Is ‘Obsessed’ With Her: ‘She Makes Me so Uncomfortable’

A young woman is having a hard time with her stepmother as she doesn't understand why she doesn't put her on the same pedestal as her bio mom.

"My parents divorced when I (15f) was a baby. My older brother was 2 at the time and he's now 17. Our dad remarried just over a year after the divorce and they created a blended family," she wrote on Reddit. "Dad had us, our stepmom had 2 boys who were pretty much the same age as my brother and me and they have three more boys together."

Her parents have always split custody, and although she has known her stepmom most her life, she never considers her stepmom "equal" to her mom.

"My mom comes first. If I want motherly advice I go to her. It's my mom I want when I'm upset and stuff. My stepmom is fine but she's just not my mom," she continued. "One thing about my stepmom that really makes me awkward around her is she always wanted to be the mom to a daughter and she has no girls."

The teen explained that she has "latched" onto her from the moment she met her dad and used to try and dress them in matching outfits.

"She has this weird fixation with me. She's not upset that my brother considers her second best but it bothers her that I don't consider my mom. She tells me every year just before Mother's Day that she would love for me to call her on that day while I'm with mom," she recalled. "She will also ask if I want to do some mother/daughter mother's day event with her every year and I always say no. Then I get to see her face fall and she'll start to cry."

She noted that she doesn't have the same "kind of love" for her stepmom as her bio mom.

"She makes me so uncomfortable with her obsession with me being a girl for her… I told my stepmom she needs to accept she will never be the mom to a girl and I will always be my mom's daughter and not hers," she added. "She told me she has been in my life since I was a literal toddler and should see them both as my mom, when I spend the same amount of time with both."

Her stepmom told her that "it's disgusting that I would reject her over and over again and then tear her down like that when she could easily be my second mom."

Reddit users backed the teen, with many stating that her feelings are valid.

"You said your dad and her had 3 more kids together? Kinda feels like if one of them happened to be a girl she would only care about you as much as she cares about your brother," one person wrote.

"You’re just a placeholder for a daughter she would’ve loved to have had. Your dad is making this worse by not intervening," another user commented.

"You don't need a second mother. I can't stand people who think you can control your feelings toward them and then demand you do so anyway, whether you want to or not," a third person chimed in.