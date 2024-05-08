Is Steve Carell in the 2024 ‘The Office’ Reboot? Plus, More Details Revealed!

The Office is officially getting a reboot spinoff series at Peacock.

The original series aired from March 24, 2005, to May 16, 2013, in a total of nine seasons and 201 episodes.

The mockumentary-style show is a staple in the careers of many iconic actors and comedians including John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, B.J. Novak, Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms, and, of course, Steve Carell.

It followed the employees of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, Penn. as they navigated everyday office life.

The Office quickly became a critically acclaimed smash hit and went on to gain even more fans after its end thanks to streaming services.

Now, the new iteration will give fans of the original something to look forward to with a new mockumentary-style series set in the same universe as their beloved favorite.

Does 'The Office' 2024 Reboot Take Place at Dunder Mifflin?

No. The new series will follow an as-of-yet unnamed daily newspaper office.

Is Steve Carell in the 2024 'The Office' Reboot?

No. The show will feature an entirely new cast separate from The Office.

Although, if fans are lucky, perhaps Carell's Michael Scott could make a cameo in the new show since it's set in the same universe as The Office.

However, the new series will see familiar faces in The Office's original showrunner, Greg Daniels, who will co-create the new spinoff with Michael Koman.

Where Does 'The Office' Reboot Take Place?

The Office spinoff will take place somewhere in the Midwest.

What Is 'The Office' 2024 Reboot About?

According to Variety, the official logline says, "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

Who's in 'The Office' 2024 Cast?

So far, two cast members have been revealed.

Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore are set to lead the new ensemble cast with production beginning in July 2024.

Details about their characters have yet to be shared.