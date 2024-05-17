Nuns Who Founded University Harrison Butker Spoke At Condemn His Speech

The female group of nuns who founded the college in which Harrison Butker infamously spoke at, have spoken out and condemned his speech and ideology.

On Thursday (May 16), the Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica Nuns published a statement to their official Facebook account concerning Butker's commencement address at the university. You'll recall that Butker spoke about degrading matters, including speaking about his wife's "life beginning" when she became his wife and later, a mother.

The nuns began by confirming that they are the "founding institution and sponsor" of Benedictine College, the university he gave his address at. They also noted that they "do not believe" that his speech "represent(s) the Catholic, Benedictine, liberal arts college that our founders envisioned and in which we have been so invested."

"Instead of promoting unity in our church, our nation, and the world, his comments seem to have fostered division. One of our concerns was the assertion that being a homemaker is the highest calling for a woman," they wrote. "We sisters have dedicated our lives to God and God’s people, including the many women whom we have taught and influenced during the past 160 years. These women have made a tremendous difference in the world in their roles as wives and mothers and through their God-given gifts in leadership, scholarship, and their careers."

The sisters added that they have created an "inclusive, welcoming community" and live by the "Benedictine values that have endured for more than 1,500 years" in the Catholic religion. They went on to share that they do not align with the "narrow definition" of what it means to be Catholic.

"Our community has taught young women and men not just how to be 'homemakers' in a limited sense, but rather how to make a Gospel-centered, compassionate home within themselves where they can welcome others as Christ, empowering them to be the best versions of themselves. We reject a narrow definition of what it means to be Catholic," they continued. "We are faithful members of the Catholic Church who embrace and promote the values of the Gospel, St. Benedict, and Vatican II and the teachings of Pope Francis."

The statement ended with thanks to their community for the real "values we hold" along with a prayer.