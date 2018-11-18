The Cast of ‘The Office’ Had a Mini-Reunion on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Steve Carell reunited with the cast of The Office during his Saturday Night Live monologue.

Co-stars Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms and Jenna Fischer appeared in the audience, each standing up to plea with the Beautiful Boy star about taking part in a reboot of the popular show. One-by-one the actors stood up to make their case.

"People would really love to see an Office reunion," Kemper, who played Erin on the show, said. "Especially me, because I need that money. Let's get that money, Steve!"

Carell politely shut her down only to have Helms, who played Andy on The Office, stand up and make his case.

"It's so great to see you!" He said. "[But] I just don't think you know how much money we're talking about. Like, you wouldn't have to do all those sad movies anymore."

The 56-year-old actor suggested the cast simply "have a party instead," without cameras present.

"Oh, uh, we already do that," Helms replied, visibly uncomfortable. "We just don't invite you."

Fischer, equally adamant that rebooting The Office was a good idea, was the last cast member to appear in the audience. She attempted to sway Carell with a little bit of nostalgia.

"Do you remember those last words that Pam secretly whispered to Michael before she left for Denver?" Fischer asked.

"She said, 'Steve, don't be a d---! Do the reboot,'" Fischer shouted.

Even Carell's wife, Nancy Carell, and two children insisted he should reprise his role as Michael. Finally, at her urging, he agreed, bringing his former co-stars together on stage for an official announcement – about the SNL episode ahead.

"I am proud to announce, officially, that we have a great show for you tonight!" Carell shouted before The Office theme song began to play.

This isn't the first time Carell has addressed reboot rumors. In a recent interview with Esquire the actor said he wasn't sure the show could work in the wake of the Me Too and Time's Up movements, which forced Hollywood to reckon with rampant misogyny and abuse in the TV and film industry.

"The climate's different," he said. "I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behavior. I mean, he's certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That's the point, you know? But I just don't know how that would fly now."

In 2017 Carell sent The Office fans into a tailspin when he tweeted that the show would return to its original network, NBC. He issued a correction on his tweet, which gained more then 60,000 retweets, saying he meant to write Will and Grace.

"Breaking News: 'The Office' returning to NBC," his first message read.

"Wait sorry, I meant 'Will and Grace' (Typo)," the comedian added

Dedicated fans of The Office haven't given up hope that the show will one day return. The show ran for nine seasons on NBC, seven of which Carell appeared in. It came to an end in 2013.