Did You Know Steve Carell Owns and Works at a Tiny General Store?

Around the same time Steve Carell's latest movie is out, he'll be preparing to start his summer side gig.

The satirical dramady Mountainhead is set to stream on HBO Max starting May 31, 2025. Meanwhile, Steve may actually be onto his next gig, ringing up customers at a little mom-and-pop store in Massachusetts.

Marshfield Hills General Store via Facebook Marshfield Hills General Store via Facebook loading...

Steve Carell loves his native Massachusetts so much that when it comes to vacations, he spends many of them with family in the quaint suburban Boston town of Marshfield, right on the outskirts of Cape Cod.

According to The Travel, Steve, best known for hilariously playing Michael Scott in The Office and his dramatic role alongside Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show, bought the Marshfield Hills General Store, which, in very New England style, is connected to the local post office.

While his sister and her husband run the day-to-day operations, Steve actually works the cash register when he's in town, or you can even catch him stocking shelves during his summer vacations.

Can you imagine going to buy a pack of gum and Steve rings you up? Or you're looking for shampoo and there's Steve stocking it?

According to The Travel, the Marshfield Hills General Store building has been a central hub and post office since 1853. During the Civil War, it was turned into a supply depot for Union soldiers to pick up newly-sewn uniforms.

So when it went up for sale, according to Entertainment Weekly, Steve bought it for $500,000 and restored the building to its original glory:

This is much more of an emotional investment than a business one. I saw an opportunity to help to preserve a little piece of history. I also felt that places like the Marshfield Hills General Store represent a gathering place, and give people a sense of community. These spots are growing more and more scarce. I hope to keep this particular one alive and well.

The Marshfield Hills General Store even has a tab called 'Where's Steve' on its website, so you can keep tabs.