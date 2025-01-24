Woman Furious Parents Filed Missing Person Report for Her: ‘Entitled to My Whereabouts’

A woman on Reddit has shared her displeasure with her parents after they filed a missing person report for her.

"I (F21) went up to my partner's house this weekend to wait out a storm. When I'm there, I tend to forget about my phone and don’t respond to people until I get back home. All of my friends and roommates are aware of that, and it’s never really been an issue," she began.

The woman shared that she has had a rocky relationship with her parents and that all of them only started talking again recently.

"They reached out about some mail they had sent me while I was at my partner's, and I didn’t respond. The next day, they called my boss, a bunch of my high school friends, and my now-2-years-ago ex-boyfriend to see if anyone knew where I was. When that didn’t work, they filed a missing person’s report and had the police search my house," she shared.

The woman shared that she intended to give them updated contact information, however, her parents were upset causing another tense situation between them.

"I finally checked my phone the day after that and saw the consequences of all of that. When I called them, I intended to apologize and give them updated emergency contact info. Then they started yelling that they were entitled to my communication and my whereabouts. I lost it on them and told them they weren’t entitled to anything from me anymore — that I was a legal adult, whether they liked it or not," she said.

The woman regrets how she handled the situation. While she wants to have a relationship with them, she also noted the need for a boundary.

"I shouldn’t have lost my temper, but the idea that they’re entitled to know where I am and what I’m doing all the time rubbed me the wrong way, and I couldn’t help it. I want to have a good relationship with them, but I feel like I’m allowed to set the boundary that I’m not constantly available to them. I know 21 is young, and I understand their concern, but it feels like a giant overreaction, and I don’t like that they involved my job," the woman concluded.

Users in the comments section sided with the woman.

"They need to cool their heels and back off. Big overreaction on their part," one person said.

"They way overreacted. And then yell at you rather than being relieved? Delulu!" another shared.

"Time to cut them back off," someone else advised.

"Your parents are controlling and manipulative. The didn’t report you to the police because they were worried - they did it because they wanted to force contact. Frankly, I suggest that you just walk away. These people will endlessly sabotage you," another chimed in.