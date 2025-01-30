Husband Furious Wife Hid Secret $20,000 Credit Card Debt While Buying New Home

A man on Reddit was furious with his wife for hiding a massive debt while they bought a new home.

"This past fall, I thought our finances were in order—we bought a house. There were significant issues with the lending process. Apparently, the underwriter was new, and the loan officer said that was the reason," he began.

The reason for the difficulties ended up being his wife's secret credit card debt.

"Come to find out, over the past three months—during the home-buying process—she racked up about $15,000 more, bringing the new total to nearly $20,000," he shared.

The man claims his wife blamed him for the debt because of his alleged overreaction during a past confrontation.

"She says she’s insecure about money and claims it’s my fault she doesn’t tell me because I 'overreacted' the first time. The first time, I paid it off out of pocket and simply asked for transparency. Was I shocked then? Yes. Am I shocked now? Less so," he wrote.

"When I brought up the new $20,000 in debt, she asked for a divorce. I did go through her phone to find those statements and accounts," the man concluded.

Users in the comments urged the man to divorce his wife due to financial infidelity.

"Nope. If she wants a divorce, give it to her, and find a more responsible partner," one person suggested.

"If she's hiding things like this and then asking for a divorce when confronted, it sounds like it's time to move on and find someone who values transparency and responsibility," another wrote.

"Take the divorce and make sure she assumes responsibility of the debt in the divorce," someone else shared.

"Your wife’s hidden debt is a serious issue, especially after you already paid off her debt. You have the right to be concerned and ask for transparency, though going through her phone wasn’t the best move. Her reaction of asking for a divorce instead of addressing the issue isn’t fair," another chimed in.