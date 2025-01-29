Mom Refuses to Take ‘Spoiled Brat’ Daughter to Her Own Surprise Party

A mom on Reddit refused to take her 5-year-old daughter to her own surprise party because it was decorated pink.

“My daughter [Cleo] hates pink. She has disliked the color and almost everything to do with it since she was about 3 or so," the mom began, adding that her dad's girlfriend, Prue, refuses to accept that the little girl despises the color.



"Over the years, she’s made several attempts to push the color onto her (pretty much every gift she’s ever given her was some shade of pink), no matter how many times I tell her to stop. It clearly upsets Cleo, but Prue keeps doing it," the woman shared.

When the woman was recently invited to her dad's home for dinner, "he and Prue had a surprise for the kids," which the woman's sister spilled was a "small birthday party Prue had planned for Cleo."

The problem she had with the party was that "literally every piece of decor was pink."

"The table, the tableware, the balloons, everything. She had gotten pink banners and glued pink foil fringe curtains on the doors. Even the cake was pink," the woman explained.

Out of frustration, she and her husband decided not to attend. Instead, they planned a surprise trip to McDonald's for the kids.

She invited her dad and Prue; however, her dad showed up solo, was "cold" toward them and left just 20 minutes after arriving.

"My father is angry that my husband and I dismissed his partner’s 'heartfelt gesture' towards our daughter. Prue also told me that I’m the reason Cleo is 'restrictive' (I also don’t like pink), and I’m raising her to be an ungrateful, spoiled brat who is unwilling to compromise," the woman concluded.

READ MORE: You’ll Absolutely Never Guess the Theme This 4-Year-Old Boy Asked for His Birthday Party

Users in the comments sided with the frustrated mom.

"You handled it well and avoided the worst. You were not rude so much as clear that you would not let Prue manipulate you/your daughter. Your father is the weakest link here. He should be reeling in Prue's pink obsession, not encouraging it. Tell your father and Prue that there are things more important than the color pink in this world and that if they cannot stop giving pink to your daughter, then they should stop giving, period," one person wrote.

"Have you ever asked point blank, 'Why is it so important to you and Prue that Cleo should like pink?'" another pondered.

"It wasn't heartfelt. It was manipulative and underhanded. Your daughter doesn't like pink. Both your father and his partner know she doesn't like pink. Your father's partner has some obsession over the fact that girls/women should love pink. They tried to lure your family over to some belated color-obsessed birthday party under the guise of dinner. This is deceptive and weird," someone else weighed in.

