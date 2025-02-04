‘Distraught’ Man Struggling to Forgive Wife After Catching Her in Affair

A man turned to Reddit for advice after finding out his wife cheated on him.

"I found out my wife was having an affair. We have a child and I have been confused, depressed, distraught, and just completely feel lost," the man began.

He explained that even after he confronted his wife about her infidelity, he finds it hard "to even talk to her let alone look at her."

"She wants to try to work things out but I don't know if I can forgive her. If anyone that's tried to forgive their partner after something like this can offer some advice it would be much appreciated," the confused man concluded his post

READ MORE: Man Refuses to Pay for ‘Stray Kid’ Wife Took In

Users in the comments section offered the man some advice.

"Go to therapy because even if you divorce you will always have to be parents together. If you can’t fix the marriage you can try to work out a divorce that minimizes the impact on your child and help you be able to co-parent. Sorry, you are going through this. Good luck. Time heals all wounds. It might leave a scar but you will survive this," one person wrote.

"Dude, that's hard. I tried it it was good for like a year and I caught her again. Don't waste your time, I know you must love her but she doesn't love you. She has no respect for you. It sucks but man up, move on. Good luck pal," another commented.

"I feel like once someone has progressed to the point of actually cheating, they no longer love you or at the very least they no longer love you ENOUGH to support a relationship. You should probably move on," someone else advised.