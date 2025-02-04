Man Refuses to Pay for ‘Stray Kid’ Wife Took In: ‘She’s Not Blood’

A man on Reddit is frustrated with his wife after she moved a 14-year-old girl into their home.

"The corner store that she frequents had a 14-year-old girl working behind the register from open until she started school, then after school to close. My wife was friendly with her and used to bring her some treats that our nanny baked and would leave the house 10-20 minutes early to visit her before work," the man began, adding that they have two sons but that his wife always wanted a little girl.

Last November, his wife learned "about the girl’s home situation and decided to take her shopping for essentials and brought her to our house."

"I agreed to let her stay for a few days, maybe a week or two, but my wife grew attached and she’s been living with us since then. Not only is she still living with us, but my wife encouraged her to quit her job and sends her family her share of the rent so she doesn’t have to go back," he continued.

READ MORE: Frustrated Woman Threatens Divorce if Husband Doesn’t Kick His Daughter, Grandkids Out

"I suggested that if she was going to stay, maybe we could convert the detached garage into an apartment for her. My wife got angry at the suggestion that we put a 'little girl' in the garage. I tried compromising and suggested that she stay with the nanny (we have a two-bedroom basement suite for the nanny) but my wife still refused and insisted that she stay in the house with us," the man explained.

"I gave in because my wife and sons like her but I told her I don’t plan on paying for any stray kids that she brings into the house. My wife agreed to pay for all of her expenses and I thought that would be it but now my wife tells anyone who’ll listen that I tried to put a 14-year-old girl in the garage and I’m refusing to pay for anything for her because she’s not blood," he added.



Some of his wife's family members, as well as his own, are now criticizing him for not being "a dad" to the young girl.

READ MORE: ‘Bridezilla’ Kicks Woman Out of Wedding Party for Putting Her Children First

Users in the comments section were confused by the situation.

"Your wife needs to consult a family law attorney. I feel like something could go bad wrong here. Make sure you guys are legally OK to be taking in a teenager and giving money to her family. See how weird that looks when I type it out? Please get legal advice," one person wrote.

"Your wife is doing a really good thing for someone. I hope you guys can find a way through this that works for you too. Also recommend some counseling for everyone," another weighed in.

"Sit down with your wife and figure out what you're both OK with, then go talk to a lawyer together. The two of you are putting this girl at risk of even more heartbreak and stress, and your own kids as well. Figure it out, get on the SAME PAGE, and do whatever is mutually agreed upon LEGALLY," someone else commented.