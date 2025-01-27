Man Fears Relationship Is Over After He Makes ‘Silly’ Social Media Mistake

A 20-year-old man fears his relationship is over after he made a "silly" social media "mistake."

"I made the mistake of adding back someone I'd previously been in a relationship with while currently being in a relationship. I realized this was a huge mistake and instantly blocked whom I'd added back," the remorseful man began on Reddit.

He explained he "had no intention of talking to whom I'd added back and blocked them instantly."

But when his 19-year-old girlfriend found out he followed his ex on social media, she became "upset and angry."

"I also believe because of this she is going to end things with me. I would love to discuss what occurred in the situation but I'm doubtful as to whether I'd get that chance and if I do whether she'd forgive me and allow things to go back to normal," the man continued.

During his last conversation with his girlfriend, she told him she was "going to be sick" and hung up on him, and now her phone goes straight to voicemail.

READ MORE: Woman Kicks Out Husband Caught Messaging Much Younger Woman: ‘Said He Loved Her’

In the comments section, users gave the man some tough love and offered advice on how to handle the situation.

"You can try and fix things the way you’ve been trying. Whether she wants to continue things or not is up to her. Judging by her last replies, it sounds like she could be sick because of what happened, which actually happens to some people, unless she’s sick because of something else and maybe knocked out. Or maybe she ghosted you because what you did broke her boundaries and she sticks strong to her boundaries," one person wrote.

"You should've never added the person back. What was the point if you had no intention of talking to the person? I would give your girlfriend space. You made your bed... now you gotta lay in it," another commented.

"I’d be very, very apologetic. You have caused a trust issue and that must be addressed. Send flowers with a note asking for forgiveness," someone else suggested.

Celebrities Who Slid Into DMs From Lizzo to Dua Lipa and Joe Jonas, check out stars who slid into other peoples' DMs. Gallery Credit: Donny Meacham