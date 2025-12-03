Scott Shriner’s wife, Jillian Lauren-Shriner, has filed for divorce after nearly two decades of marriage.

The filing marks the latest turn in a year already marked by personal health struggles and public legal drama.

Lauren-Shriner cited “irreconcilable differences” in the filing, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The couple married in 2005 in Hawaii and share two sons: 17-year-old Tariku Moon and 13-year-old Jovanni Starshine.

She is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their children, along with spousal support and attorney’s fees.

She also requested that the Weezer bassist be denied spousal support — and that her legal name be restored to Jillian Lauren.

A Year of Chaos

The divorce follows a turbulent stretch for Lauren-Shriner, who revealed a cancer diagnosis via Instagram in March. She later disclosed undergoing two surgeries, including a full hysterectomy.

Then in April, she made national headlines after being shot by LAPD officers near the couple’s Eagle Rock home during a police manhunt unrelated to her.

According to authorities, Lauren-Shriner was armed and fired her weapon at officers after refusing to comply with commands. She was shot once in the shoulder and hospitalized.

She was later booked on an attempted murder charge, released on $1 million bond, and ultimately charged with assault and negligent discharge of a firearm.

According to court documents, she was granted a mental health diversion program in place of jail time.