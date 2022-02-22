My Chemical Romance and Green Day to Headline 2022 Firefly Festival
The complete 2022 Firefly Festival lineup has been unveiled with My Chemical Romance and Green Day serving as two of the headliners at the four-day event held from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25 at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware.
Pop sensations Halsey and Dua Lipa are in place as the headliners bookending the fest and Halsey has curried some favor in the rock community after releasing If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power last year, which was co-produced and co-written by Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor.
While the majority of the lineup caters to the mainstream market, acts such as Weezer, All Time Low, Mannequin Pussy, Avril Lavigne (who recently made her way back to pop punk) offer a handful of doses of rock amid four days dominated by pop, indie rock and hip-hop.
Pre-sale tickets will be available on Feb. 25 at 10AM ET for those who register and the general public on-sale is set for Feb. 28 at 10AM ET here. For more information, visit the Firefly Festival website.
Firefly Festival 2022 Lineup (in alphabetical order)
100 gecs
Alexander 23
All Time Low
Anna of the North
AmyElle
Ashnikko
Avril Lavigne
Bakar
Bankrol Hayden
Benny The Butcher
Big Sean
Bleachers
Casmalia
Chai
Charli XCX
Chloe Moriondo
Cloonee
Cochise
Cold War Kids
Conan Gray
Cordae
Daisy the Great
Dayglow
Dorian Electra
Dua Lipa
Elderbrook
Emmy Meli
Ezra Furman
flor
ford.
GAYLE
Girl Talk
Green Day
Gryffin
Gunna
Gus Dapperton
Halsey
Indigo De Souza
Jamie xx
John Summit
Jordana
Jungle
Little Simz
Loud Luxury
Lucii
Mallrat
Manchester Orchestra
Mannequin Pussy
Matt Maeson
Mod Sun
My Chemical Romance
Neil Frances
Phantoms
Porter Robinson
Princess Nokia
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Renforshort
Sadie Jean
SAINt JHN
San Holo
SEB
Ship Wrek
spill tab
Sueco
The Backseat Lovers
The Brook & The Bluff
The Head And The Heart
The Kid LAROI
The Regrettes
Tsu Nami
VNSSA
Wax Motif
Weezer
Wenzday
Weston Estate
Whipped Cream
Willow
Wolf Alice
Yung Bae
YUNGBLUD
Zedd