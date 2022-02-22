The complete 2022 Firefly Festival lineup has been unveiled with My Chemical Romance and Green Day serving as two of the headliners at the four-day event held from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25 at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware.

Pop sensations Halsey and Dua Lipa are in place as the headliners bookending the fest and Halsey has curried some favor in the rock community after releasing If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power last year, which was co-produced and co-written by Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor.

While the majority of the lineup caters to the mainstream market, acts such as Weezer, All Time Low, Mannequin Pussy, Avril Lavigne (who recently made her way back to pop punk) offer a handful of doses of rock amid four days dominated by pop, indie rock and hip-hop.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Feb. 25 at 10AM ET for those who register and the general public on-sale is set for Feb. 28 at 10AM ET here. For more information, visit the Firefly Festival website.

Firefly Festival 2022 Lineup (in alphabetical order)

100 gecs

Alexander 23

All Time Low

Anna of the North

AmyElle

Ashnikko

Avril Lavigne

Bakar

Bankrol Hayden

Benny The Butcher

Big Sean

Bleachers

Casmalia

Chai

Charli XCX

Chloe Moriondo

Cloonee

Cochise

Cold War Kids

Conan Gray

Cordae

Daisy the Great

Dayglow

Dorian Electra

Dua Lipa

Elderbrook

Emmy Meli

Ezra Furman

flor

ford.

GAYLE

Girl Talk

Green Day

Gryffin

Gunna

Gus Dapperton

Halsey

Indigo De Souza

Jamie xx

John Summit

Jordana

Jungle

Little Simz

Loud Luxury

Lucii

Mallrat

Manchester Orchestra

Mannequin Pussy

Matt Maeson

Mod Sun

My Chemical Romance

Neil Frances

Phantoms

Porter Robinson

Princess Nokia

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Renforshort

Sadie Jean

SAINt JHN

San Holo

SEB

Ship Wrek

spill tab

Sueco

The Backseat Lovers

The Brook & The Bluff

The Head And The Heart

The Kid LAROI

The Regrettes

Tsu Nami

VNSSA

Wax Motif

Weezer

Wenzday

Weston Estate

Whipped Cream

Willow

Wolf Alice

Yung Bae

YUNGBLUD

Zedd

