How Avril Lavigne and Tyga’s Relationship Connects to the Kardashian-Jenners in More Ways Than One

Avril Lavigne is dating Tyga, and their new relationship has a surprising connection to the Kardashian-Jenners — but it's probably not the one you're thinking of!

The pop-rock star and rapper were photographed kissing and holding hands during the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week, seemingly confirming their new romantic relationship.

Avril and Tyga looked cozy at Paris Fashion Week, where they were spotted at several events that first stirred up rumors of a possible romance. The two sat front row at one runway show where they whispered in each other's ears, and were also spotted out at a Leonardo DiCaprio-hosted party.

Avril and Tyga share an interesting number of connections via the Jenner siblings.

Tyga infamously dated Kylie Jenner, then 17, for nearly three years before she began dating Travis Scott and had her daughter Stormi Webster.

Before that, Avril dated Kylie's older brother and The Hills star Brody Jenner for two years, from 2010 to 2012.

At the time, Kylie even modeled for Avril's clothing brand, Abbey Dawn. The duo also went on double dates with Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kris Humphries.

On social media, the reaction to Avril and Tyga's relationship has been mostly a mix of surprise and shock.

"Tyga and Avril Lavigne was not on my Bingo card," one person tweeted.

Another person was in denial, theorizing in a tweet that the relationship is just a front for a new mashup of the two stars' most iconic hits: "Avril Lavigne and Tyga are not dating they are just hanging out because they are producing a mashup of 'Rack City B---h' and 'Complicated.'"

"Everyone opening Twitter to Tyga and Avril kissing," someone else shared alongside a reaction video of reality star NeNe Leakes appearing shocked and confused.

Avril recently broke things off with singer Mod Sun after an almost year-long engagement. The couple got engaged in Paris in March 2022 and broke things off in February 2023.

Their split apparently came as a "surprise" to Mod Sun, per Page Six.

"They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour, so if anything has changed, that’s news to him," Mod Sun's spokesperson said at the time.

In the wake of the breakup, on Instagram Mod Sun shared that his "entire life" changed in just "1 week."