Paris Hilton as ‘Toxic’ Britney Spears and More 2023 Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Photos of celebrity Halloween costumes for 2023 are already making their way onto social media!

Numerous stars paid tribute to Britney Spears this year in custom costumes honoring Britney's iconic music career.

Paris Hilton led the charge by dressing up as the futuristic flight attendant from Britney's "Toxic" music video, while Jessica Alba wore Britney's sheer rhinestone costume from the same music video.

For the third year in the row, former Riverdale stars Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch dressed up in a group costume. This year, they went as Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and Catwoman from Batman.

Megan Fox went against the SAG-AFTRA strike by dressing up as a film character and even tagged the union in the caption of her photo.

She dressed up as Gogo Yubari from Kill Bill while boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly wore The Bride's iconic yellow jumpsuit.



Hailey and Justin Bieber wore a couple's costume, dressing up Pebbles and Bam Bam from The Flintstones cartoon.

Lizzo opted to honor Tina Turner by wearing a sparkly mini-dress complete with Turner's iconic hair.

Halsey and boyfriend Avan Jogia went as a sea siren and pirate, respectively.

On Oct. 28, Adele dressed up as The Addams Family's matriarch, Morticia Addams, during her Halloweekend concert at her Las Vegas residency.

See more celebrity Halloween costumes for 2023, below.