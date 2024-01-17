Oh, wait until you watch this absolutely energizing, fun, surprise concert if you will complete with disguises initially. I have two videos for you below.

Well, maybe it's not quite a concert but rather more of a sing-a-long at the top of your lungs while Green Day's singer Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt, and drummer Tré Cool jam out to one of their biggest hits, "American Idiot" while one of the kings of late night tv, Jimmy Fallon, goes nuts on the tambourine.

Clearly, this wasn't random for the band or Jimmy, but rather a flash mob of sorts with just the three members of Green Day, Jimmy, and a bodyguard or two. I was scrolling through Instagram when I came across it on @nybucketlist. According to that Instagram post, this free-for-all fun happened in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, January 16 when the subway was packed with commuters.

It was at 48th and 6th which is the Rockefeller Center subway stop that this all went down after the taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. 30 Rock as it's known is where The Tonight Show is taped.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, this surprise pop-up commuter jam session is for an upcoming segment Jimmy is working on. Jimmy as well as Billie, Mike, and Tre' Cool with Green Day showed up at the subway stop wearing floppy wigs and shades to disguise themselves before the big reveal.

The unplugged set opened with a cover of Bad Company’s classic “Feel Like Makin’ Love” and from there, things took off including a cover of the famous Kiss song “Rock and Roll All Nite."

Green Day is getting ready for an international tour.

