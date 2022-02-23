Pete Davidson Explained That Kanye West Photo Two Years Ago on ‘Fallon’

If you've been keeping up with the Kanye West drama, you probably already know that Ye recently posted a photo of him with Pete Davidson on Instagram. So what's the story behind the pic that shows them seemingly as friends at one point?

"I just wanted my friend to have my back. The knife just goes in deeper," Ye wrote alongside a photo of him, actor Timothée Chalamet, rapper Kid Cudi and Davidson — with a giant red x over the latter's face — before later deleting the Instagram post.

The Saturday Night Live comedian actually revealed the backstory to the photo in 2019 during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Davidson revealed that it was taken at Kid Cudi's 35th birthday dinner in January of that same year.

Davidson explained that he thought the get-together would just be Cudi, his producer and manager. He was surprised when Chalamet, Kim Kardashian (who he is currently dating) and West showed up.

The group was seated outside a restaurant until West requested that they instead go to the private back room. Davidson claimed that they ordered "stuff that's not even on the menu, the crazy stuff." Before they sat down, Davidson gave his credit card to the waiter and was a bit concerned about the pricey menu.

"We're sitting in there, and I'm, like, texting my touring agent — I'm like, 'Yo, you've got to book more shows,'" he joked.

Davidson then ironically spoke about West and Kardashian, who were husband and wife at the time. "By the way, I want to just say: Kim and Kanye? The cutest couple ever," Davidson told Fallon. "Very, very sweet people. Like, I had a really good time with them."

Kardashian didn't want to intrude on the men during their boys' night, so she passed the time on her phone. She was the one who actually took the group photo of them.

On Oct. 9, 2021, Kardashian hosted SNL and kissed Davidson during a sketch based on Disney's Aladdin. A couple of weeks later, they were spotted holding hands, out on a date.

Meanwhile, West briefly dated actress Julia Fox earlier this year before publicly pining to get Kardashian and his family back.