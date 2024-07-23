Pete Davidson Admits He Just ‘Can’t Quit’ This One Drug: REPORT

On a recent tour stop, comedian Pete Davidson kept it real about the one drug he can't seem to let go of.

Davidson, who has been open about his drug use and mental health issues, admitted to a crowd that despite giving up other substances, he "can't quit [weed] yet."

"It's all I have left," he said during a stop in Atlantic City for his Pete Davidson: Rehab Tour, according to Daily Mail.

"I did coke and ketamine and f---ing all the pills and all that s--t. All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer," he added.

As previously reported, the Saturday Night Live alum "regularly goes to rehab for 'tune ups' and to take a mental break."

In an interview with Variety in August 2018, the 30-year-old revealed that he has "been in and out of mental health facilities" since he was 9. He noted that, at the time of the interview, he had found medication that stabilized his mood.

"The last few years have been real rough with me. I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good," Davidson shared.

In April 2022, the King of Staten Island star underwent trauma therapy to address the harassment he received from Kanye West during his relationship with the rapper's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help," an insider dished, noting that Davidson, who split from Kardashian in August 2022, "has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she's been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship."

"Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career," the source added.