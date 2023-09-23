Are Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline Dating?

Pete Davidson and Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline are apparently dating and have at least one thing in common.

On Friday (Sept. 22), Us Weekly claimed that the comedian and actress are dating. The report stated that the pair spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel followed by breakfast at the hotel the following morning.

“They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats," the source told the outlet.

People also confirmed the news with "multiple sources." Although it is unclear how exactly the two met, they do have one thing in common, they both dated their co-stars named Chase. Davidson was dating his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star, Chase Sui Wonders, while Cline previously dated her Outer Banks co-star and on-screen love interest, Chase Stokes.

Davidson and Wonders dated for roughly eight months and called it quits in August, just two months after Davidson voluntarily checked himself into a mental health rehabilitation facility for his PTSD and borderline personality disorder diagnosis.

Davidson has been in several high-profile relationships including Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Grande, Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor. He addressed the public interest in his love life during an interview with Jon Bernthal on his the Real Ones podcast earlier this year.

"I'm in my 20's and I've dated people. And for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting," he shared. "I've been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."