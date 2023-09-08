Jimmy Fallon reportedly apologized to his staff at the The Tonight Show following Thursday's (Sept. 7) report about toxic workplace allegations.

According to Rolling Stone, Fallon and showrunner Chris Miller hosted a company-wide Zoom call Thursday following the release of the publication's report.

During the meeting, Fallon reportedly said his intention was not to "create that type of atmosphere for the show."

"It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can’t even tell you," Fallon said, according to reports.

Fallon also reportedly acknowledged the late night show's high turnover rate for showrunners and called Miller "a great leader."

"I want the show to be fun, [it] should be inclusive to everybody. It should be the best show," Fallon reportedly said later in the call.

According to Rolling Stone, employees who were in the meeting believe the apology "felt pretty earnest."

READ MORE: 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Staff Allege 'Traumatizing' Work Life

A spokesperson for NBC also released a statement regarding the allegations published by Rolling Stone. Read it below, per The Wrap:

We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority. As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.

In the report published by Rolling Stone Thursday, two current and 14 former Tonight Show staff members accused Fallon of fostering a "pretty glum atmosphere" on set, as well as appearing "drunk" at work.

Fallon was also accused of having "outbursts," as well as "good Jimmy days" and "bad Jimmy days," while at work.