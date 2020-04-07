Lady Gaga Apologizes to Jimmy Fallon About Awkward Interview

Lady Gaga apologized to Jimmy Fallon following their incredibly awkward interview last week.

On Monday (April 6), the "Stupid Love" singer returned to The Tonight Show and offered her sincerest apology for cutting their previous FaceTime conversation short after promising the late-night host she had some big news to share with the world amid the COVID-19, a.k.a. the novel coronavirus, pandemic.

"I'm so sorry," Gaga said, putting her head into her hands.

"We weren't quite ready yet," she explained, "and I really appreciate you being so nice about it, and thank you. I love you, I love your viewers and everyone at home watching. I just wish everybody well."

"We love you all too and it turned out to be really kind of a fun bit for us and got a lot of people talking and a lot of people excited about what we're about to discuss tonight," Fallon responded.

You can watch Gaga's new Fallon interview, below:

The Oscar-winning singer's big news turned out to a virtual benefit concert called One World: Together at Home, which airs Saturday, April 18 at 8 PM ET on ABC, CBS and NBC and will feature performances by superstars like Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, Andrea Bocelli, Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin and Alanis Morissette in order to raise money for healthcare workers.

Other celebrities — including David Beckham, Idris Elba, and Priyanka Chopra — will also make an appearance.

"I mean, come on, all three of you agreed to join forces for a good cause," Gaga told Fallon. "We’re going to have amazing hosts and [artists] and the truth is that we’re also going to do a lot of other things that are going to be different and exciting, and this is what I really want to do with the show."

The pop star has already raised $35 million in donations for the World Health Organization with Global Citizen.