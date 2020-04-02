Lady Gaga and Jimmy Fallon’s Televised FaceTime Call Was So Incredibly Awkward

Lady Gaga and Jimmy Fallon's recent FaceTime call didn't go exactly as planned...

The "Stupid Love" hitmaker appeared on The Tonight Show Wednesday (April 1) where she was expected to make a big announcement. However, when the late-night host called her up, a flustered and disheveled Gaga revealed she couldn't share the big news as planned.

This resulted in a very awkward conversation between the pair.

"I can’t, Jimmy," the Star Is Born actor said "I can’t talk right now. I’m really sorry. It’s just, like, a really weird time right no. Hello? Jimmy? I can’t see you? Am I on TV?"

A calm, but very confused, Fallon tried to get more answers.

"There's something that you're working on, very big, [it's] going to help people out right now," he said before Gaga replied, "I can't, I can't, I can't tell you everything right now because I'm still ironing out the details and I have a lot of phone calls to make."

"Can you call me on, um, can you call me Friday?" she asked, to which Fallon responded, "Can I call you on Friday? It's uh, yeah. It's Wednesday." Then, before ending the call Gaga revealed her announcement had something to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, a.k.a the novel coronavirus, that's affected thousands of people across the globe.

Later in the show, Fallon updated viewers and revealed Gaga had postponed the announcement yet again. "Hello, I'm sorry," the singer said. "Can we just move our time? Yeah, can we do it Monday? I promise we'll do it Monday."

You can watch Gaga's awkward FaceTime call with Fallon for yourself, below: