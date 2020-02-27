Lady Gaga is back!

The pop superstar released her comeback single and music video for "Stupid Love" on Friday (February 27). Fans have been eagerly anticipating her return to music and her upcoming sixth studio album, called Chromatica.

Watch the fantastical "Stupid Love" music video, below:

The music video features a pink alien-esque superhero version of Gaga who is keeping the peace between groups of enemies. The video was shot entirely on the iPhone 11 Pro.

Prior to the video's release, Gaga tweeted that "earth is canceled."

Check out the full "Stupid Love" lyrics, below.

[Verse 1]

You're the one that I've been waiting for

Gotta quit this crying, nobody's gonna

Heal me if I don't open the door

Kinda hard to believe, gotta have faith in me

[Pre-Chorus]

Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out (Look at me)

Get down, get down, get down, get down (Look at me)

Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out

Look at me now

[Chorus]

'Cause all I ever wanted was love

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh

All I ever wanted was love

Hey, hey-uh (Oh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh (Oh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh (Higher, higher)

I want your stupid love, love

I want your stupid love, love

(Oh oh oh, oh oh oh, oh-oh, oh oh oh oh oh)

[Verse 2]

Now, it's time to free me from the chain

I gotta find that peace, is it too late or

Could this love protect me from the pain?

I would battle for you (Even if I break in two)

[Repeat Pre-Chorus and Chorus]

[Bridge]

I don't need a reason, Oh

Not sorry, I want your stupid love

I don't need a reason, Oh

Not sorry, I want your stupid love

Higher, higher

[Repeat Chorus]