BTS Are Taking Over ‘The Tonight Show’ for BTS Week: Details + When to Watch

Brace yourself, ARMY—BTS are returning to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an entire week!

The superstar music group will be taking over for a weeklong special billed as "BTS Week," set to kick off on NBC starting Monday, September 28. Each episode throughout the week will feature a unique performance from BTS, including a rendition of the group's first English-language track "Dynamite," which shattered the 24-hour YouTube record and shot to #1 of the Billboard Hot 100 back in August.

Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will also appear in comedy bits and a virtual interview with Fallon, and on Wednesday, September 30, they will assume the lead guest spot on the show.

“I’m so excited to have BTS back on the show. We just started the new season and we’re working on a lot of really exciting things,” said Fallon in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “One thing that is important to us at The Tonight Show is showcasing talent and creatives, so what better way to kick things off than a full week with them. And this is just the start."

BTS are the latest musical act to take over The Tonight Show following Miley Cyrus's "Miley Week" in 2017, Ariana Grande's 2018 appearance as an episode's sole guest, and Cardi B's co-hosting gig from the same year.

Back in February, BTS appeared on the show to deliver an epic performance of "ON" live from a shut-down Grand Central Terminal.

