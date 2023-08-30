BTS’ RM Responds to ‘Islamophobic’ Backlash From Posting a Frank Ocean Song on His Instagram

BTS' leader, RM, responded to backlash he received for posting a Frank Ocean song to his Instagram Story on a recent live stream.

On Aug. 16, the rapper shared Ocean's song "Bad Religion" on his Instagram Story, which he frequently does with music he's currently listening to. The song is from Ocean's acclaimed 2012 debut album, Channel Orange.

Some people online took issue with the post, saying that the song is Islamophobic due to some of its lyrics and criticizing RM for sharing it with his massive following as an ambassador for UNICEF.

However, many fans pointed out that the song is actually about unrequited love and is not about one particular religion.

In a live stream on Aug. 30 on Weverse, RM addressed the online controversy.

"You guys keep saying I insulted a religion, but I didn't. There was not any intention or purpose to insult a religion I respect. I respect every belief and every religion. I know what's going on on Instagram, I can see. But there was no such purpose or intention to insult a religion, okay? Guys, it's a song, okay?" he said, according to a fan's translation.

"I'm not apologizing, I'm 30 years old, I can express my truth. Don't assume! Believe my words," he continued.

"Even when I'm telling my truth, I can't convince every person, and some might say, 'Oh, you're lying, you're insulting,' but I just can't lie, guys, I can't lie to you. I'm being honest," he went on.

The "Wild Flower" rapper added, "I heard there's problems and there's been noises around. Some people keep chatting [to] me about that. Please believe me. I didn't wanna say [anything] about this, but some people make me say about this. I can't stand it right now because I've been holding it in. I just can't deal with it, I just have to say it. If it's just me, believe my own words. Please have a heart."