Jungkook Blocks Jason Aldean’s Controversial Song From Taking No. 1 Spot on ‘Billboard’ Chart

Fans are celebrating BTS member Jungkook topping the Billboard Hot 100 — not only becoming the third Korean act in history to do so after his group and bandmate, but also because his new single has successfully blocked country singer Jason Aldean's controversial song from nabbing the top spot.

Jungkook's first solo English-language single, "Seven" featuring American rapper Latto, soared to the top spot thanks to ARMYs after earning 21.9 million registered streams, 6.4 million airplay impressions and 153,000 singles sold.

Following in the footsteps of his bandmate Jimin, who scored a No. 1 with "Like Crazy" in April 2023, Jungkook is now the second Korean solo artist to achieve a Billboard No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Meanwhile, Aldean's divisive single "Try That in a Small Town" created a whirlwind of controversy after the music video was released, with many people pointing out that despite the song's lyrics, Aldean hails from Macon, Ga., which has a not-so-small population of around 150,000.

The country star's polarizing song has been criticized for its use of riot and protest imagery in the music video, as well as for its suspicious lyrics, which many have called racist. Some allege the song promotes "sundown towns."

In response to the backlash, conservative fans mass-bought and streamed the single, propelling it up the charts.

According to Variety, prior to the viral controversy, Aldean's song hadn't even cracked the lower side of the Billboard chart despite being out since May.

"Jungkook blocking Jason Aldean from that number one spot is such a big deal, that song is a nightmare and winning this one…matters. It really really matters," one person wrote on Twitter.

"Aww Jung Kook blocked Jason Aldean from getting his first No. 1 with his racist anthem. Bless it," another fan tweeted.

"Everyone who was mass buying the Jason Aldean song because they wanted to send a message about missing Jim Crow era America can stay mad and cry about it because they got beat by Jeon Jungkook from Korea," someone else tweeted.

Jungkook's feat has also led to another controversial country artist's song falling on the chart, kicking Morgan Wallen's single "Last Night" down to the No. 3 spot.