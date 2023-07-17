Fans React to BTS’ Jungkook’s Spicy New Solo Single ‘Seven’

BTS' Jungkook released his debut solo single, "Seven," on July 14, featuring American rapper Latto, and fans immediately reacted to the song's lyrics and music video online.

Due to the catchy melody and charming music video, "Seven" soared to the No. 1 spot on the Global Spotify chart with over 11.6 million streams and has remained there for three days straight.

The song is also at No. 4 on the U.S. Spotify chart and is occupying the entire top five spots on iTunes thanks to its remix versions.

Plus, according to a BTS chart data account on Twitter, the group's youngest member and main vocalist broke his own record for the biggest song debut by a Korean soloist by surpassing his collaboration with Charlie Puth, "Left & Right."

READ MORE: Jungkook Working With Justin Bieber's Producers on First Album?

Not only were fans clearly stunned by the smooth song, but many reacted in hilariously unhinged ways to the surprisingly spicy explicit version after watching the music video, which used the clean version.

"WHAT DID HE JUST SAY," one fan wondered in all-caps on Twitter after discovering the explicit lyric, which declares, "Night after night, I'll be f---ing you right."

Another fan tweeted that the explicit version was making them lose "all self-control."

Someone else joked that they needed to be taken to a psych ward because "Seven" "feeds my delulu [delusional]."

Others reacted to the comically adorable music video, which portrayed the singer doing the absolute most for the girlfriend character, played by actor Han So-hee, including cheekily faking his own death.

"Jungkook was passed out and got off his stretcher to go meet his girl. Men do better," one fan joked on Twitter of the music video.

Watch the music video:

See more reactions to Jungkook's "Seven," below: