Her name was Taylor, she was a showgirl... and she's about to drop one of, if not the, biggest albums of the year.

Taylor Swift is gearing up for a brand new era with her forthcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, which she surprise-announced during a podcast teaser clip earlier this week.

The reveal came at 12:12AM ET on Aug. 12 via an Instagram clip shared by the New Heights podcast, which is hosted by Taylor's NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.

Thankfully, Swifties didn't have to wait long for more info, as Taylor spilled all the exciting tea about her glitzy and glittery new record during the podcast's Wednesday (Aug. 13) episode.

Without further ado, here's everything we know about Taylor Swift's new 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, including its release date, features, producers, track list, cover art and much more!

When Does The Life of a Showgirl Come Out?

Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl releases at 12:01AM ET on Oct. 3, 2025.

Fans can likely expect a single or two to drop sometime between late August and the end of September, if typical artist album promo patterns are any indication.

See The Life of a Showgirl official album cover, photographed by renowned fashion photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, below:

Republic Records

What Does Taylor Swift's New Album Sound Like?

Considering Taylor produced the record alongside Swedish producing and songwriting duo Max Martin and Shellback, her frequent collaborators from over the years, fans can likely expect a big, shiny, radio-friendly pop album.

Max Martin and Shellback have created hits for some of the world's biggest pop stars, including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and more.

Meanwhile, Taylor says the album was inspired by "what was going on behind the scenes of my inner life during [the Eras Tour], which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant."

"It just comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, and so that effervesence has come through on this record," she shared on the New Heights podcast on Aug. 13, calling it a collection of "bangers."

Does The Life of a Showgirl Have Any Collaborations?

Yes, it does, and it's a big one! Taylor Swift's new album features a song with fellow pop star Sabrina Carpenter, who teams up with Taylor on the titular album track "The Life of a Showgirl," which closes out the record.

Sabrina opened for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour during the tour's Latin American leg in 2023, as well as in Australia and Singapore in 2024.

The Life of a Showgirl Full Track List Revealed

Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl, which is now available to pre-order, features exactly 12 songs, and Taylor says she doesn't plan to release any additional songs during this new album cycle.

"With Tortured Poets Department, I was like, here’s a data dump of everything I thought, felt, experienced in two or three years. Here’s 31 songs. This is 12. There’s not a 13th, there’s not other ones coming. This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time. I also wanted it to be every single song is on this album for hundreds of reasons, and you couldn’t take one out and it be the same album, you couldn’t add one," she explained on the New Heights podcast.

"I tend to write lots and lots of music, so it's a temptation to release lots of music. But oftentimes, I wanted to do an album that was so focused on quality and on the theme and everything fitting together like a perfect puzzle that these 12 songs for my 12th album, I feel like we achieved that and I'm really happy about that," she added.

See the full track list and back of the album, below:

1. "The Fate of Ophelia"

2. "Elizabeth Taylor"

3. "Opalite"

4. "Father Figure"

5. "Eldest Daughter"

6. "Ruin the Friendship"

7. "Actually Romantic"

8. "Wi$h Li$t"

9. "Wood"

10. "Cancelled!"

11. "Honey"

12. "The Life of a Showgirl" ft. Sabrina Carpenter

Republic Records