Taylor Swift is officially ready to reveal her 12th album, and it's even got a title, too!

The pop superstar surprise-announced her brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl, during a teaser for her upcoming appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights.

The reveal came at exactly 12:12AM ET early Tuesday morning (Aug. 12) via an Instagram teaser clip shared by the New Heights podcast, which is hosted by Taylor’s Chiefs tight end boyfriend Travis and his brother Jason Kelce.

In the brief clip, Taylor unveils a blurred-out album cover photo from a mint green briefcase adorned with a “T.S.” monogram.

“This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl!" she declares, as Jason shouts in excitement and Travis exclaims, "TS 12!"

A glittering, blurred album cover featuring an orange and mint-green color scheme currently appears on the Taylor’s official website, alongside various pre‑order options for the record, though no official release date has been revealed yet.

According to the singer's website, pre-orders will ship before Oct. 13, 2025, though the product description emphasizes "this is not the release date" and that the "official release date [is] to be announced."

READ MORE: Taylor Swift's Dad Undergoes Major Heart Surgery

New Heights airs Wednesdays, so it's probably safe to assume fans will learn more about Taylor's new album when their next podcast episode airs on Aug. 13.

Another teaser from the upcoming episode sees Taylor and Travis playfully flirting as they record the show.

"That's such a nice color on you," Taylor tells Travis, who is wearing a light blue sweatshirt.

"Yes, I know. It's the color of your eyes, sweetie. It's why we match so well," he responds.

The exciting album news arrives on the heels of several milestone achievements for Taylor, including her record-shattering Eras Tour run and her triumphant reclamation of her first six albums’ masters this past May, granting her full ownership of her early musical catalog.