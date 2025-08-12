Taylor Swift’s New Album Appears to Be a Big, Glossy Pop Record

Taylor Swift has been a genre chameleon throughout her career, switching from country to pop to alt-rock and folk with ease.

However, it looks like the music superstar's upcoming 12th album will see the singer return to her shimmery pop star glitz.

Not long after announcing her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which seems to be due out this fall, the singer-songwriter dropped a brand new playlist on her Spotify account.

The playlist, cheekily titled "And, baby, that's show business for you," features a number of Swift's previous songs off various albums, including huge singles "22," "Bad Blood," "Shake It Off," "Style," "Wildest Dreams" and more.

The most interesting part, however, is that all the songs on the playlist were produced or written by Max Martin and Shellback.

The Swedish producing and songwriting duo is, of course, known for crafting some of the biggest, poppiest pop songs on the planet, including hits for Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and many more of the world's most successful, radio-friendly pop stars.

That includes their work with Swift, with whom Martin began working on the artist's 2012 album Red, which saw her begin to lean into pure pop territory (though still with some country flair) after releasing her first three country albums.

Their first big hit together was the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

Why Taylor Swift's New 2025 Album Is Likely a Pop Album

As fans know all too well, Taylor Swift doesn't do anything without purpose, and the performer is infamous for dropping cryptic hints and clues about her upcoming music... which means her new "And, baby, that's show business for you" Spotify playlist is no accident.

If the playlist is any indication of things to come, Swifties can likely expect a big, shiny, radio-friendly pop album with Swift's 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, which will seemingly feature production from Max Martin and Shellback—the Swedish hit-making pair who crafted all the songs on Swift's playlist.

Plus, the album title and its glittery (though still mysterious) aesthetic lend itself to the glamorous, performative world of pop music, so it just makes sense.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift's Reputation Makes Strong Comeback on Billboard

Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, at exactly 12:12AM ET on Aug. 12.

The pop star surprise-announced the forthcoming record during a teaser for her upcoming appearance on her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, which is set to air Wednesday (Aug. 13).

According to the singer's website, pre-orders for the album will ship before Oct. 13, 2025, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed.

The new album news arrives following a number of major achievements for Swift, including her record-shattering Eras Tour run and triumphant reclamation of her first six albums’ masters, which has now granted her full ownership of her early music.