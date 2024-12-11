Donald Trump Jr. Spotted With Florida Socialite Amid Kimberly Guilfoyle Breakup: REPORT

The best, it seems, is not yet to come after all: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have reportedly called it quits.

After Don Jr. was spotted canoodling with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson on Monday (Dec. 9), a source told Page Six that he and Guilfoyle have called off their engagement.

According to the tabloid, the political pair's relationship had been "rocky" as of late.

“Don and Kimberly haven’t been getting along over the past year. They get argumentative at Mar-a-Lago in front of people. Nothing crazy, but you know when a couple is fighting. They bicker in public," the source told the outlet.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old son of president-elect Donald Trump was snapped holding hands with Anderson in Palm Beach, Fla., while celebrating her birthday.

An insider dished that the two lovebirds have been seeing each other for quite some time.

“Bettina and Don have been together for a few months, and are super cute and happy together. It’s just a natural fit — everyone is happy for them!” the source said.

Don Jr. and Guilfoyle began dating in early 2018. They got engaged in 2020.

On Tuesday (Dec. 10), Trump named Guilfoyle as U.S. ambassador to Greece, referring to the former Fox News host as a yearslong "close friend and ally."

"Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation," Trump wrote on social media.

Her position requires Senate confirmation, however, Guilfoyle said she looks forward to securing support.

"As ambassador, I look forward to delivering on the Trump agenda, supporting our Greek allies, and ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).