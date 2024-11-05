Dr. Phil Only Spoke at Trump Rally as ‘Act of Rebellion’ After Allegedly Getting Snubbed by Kamala Harris

Just a week after Dr. Phil made headlines for giving a speech at a rally for Donald Trump, the TV host has revealed the real reason for his appearance.

Apparently, it was all because he was peeved that Vice President Kamala Harris allegedly snubbed him.

"That was an act of rebellion on my part," the television personality, real name Phil McGraw, told Piers Morgan in an interview, per Variety.

"I requested 25-plus times to speak to Kamala Harris and never got so much as a yes, no, maybe," he went on.

"I offered to give the identical speech at a Harris rally,” McGraw said.

He also revealed that he offered to “cross out Trump’s name, write in Harris' name" in the speech.

Dr. Phil then claimed that after his speech at the Trump rally, the Harris campaign reached out to him and he offered to repeat the speech at a Harris event.

"Absolutely, tell me when and where to be, and I will bring a transcript of the speech and give it at a Harris rally," he said. "Never heard another word once they found out I was serious."

Furthermore, Dr. Phil said that despite the fact that he took the time to speak at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally, he does not endorse him as a presidential candidate.

He said he did not do it "to endorse Donald Trump. I do not like celebrity endorsements."

"I don’t back off of what I said [at Trump’s rally] one iota, not one word. I would still go to a Harris rally and say exactly the same thing," he insisted.

He said he will "never tell" who he's actually going to vote for but that he "respects the office of the president" no matter who it is.

People on the internet criticized Dr. Phil's statement.

"The same speech? This is so cringe. So basically you don’t have any loyalty or feelings towards one or the other. You just wanted to speak. Narcissist," one person tweeted.

"This mf just wanted to talk to talk. [What you mean] same exact speech," another person echoed.