Dr. Phil Hit With Backlash for Live Streaming ICE Arrest Operation

Dr. Phil is under fire after showing up to live stream an ICE arrest operation in Chicago, which people called a "new low" for the TV star.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement launched an "enhanced targeted operations" program in Chicago on Sunday (Jan. 26), and Dr. Phil McGraw was at the scene of the crime ready to broadcast the events to millions of viewers, according to Block Club Chicago.

The controversial television personality, accompanied by Trump's new "border czar" Tom Homan, encouraged people to download an app to watch his live coverage of the arrests.

The outlet reported that ICE arrested nearly 1,000 people across the U.S. on Sunday.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Homan allegedly told McGraw that they were targeting 300 people in Chicago.

According to NBC, the ICE raids are just the beginning of Trump's larger plot to deport more undocumented immigrants from the U.S. than any other president in history.

Block Club Chicago noted that ICE's initiative aims to arrest undocumented immigrants with criminal records, but allows for "collateral" arrests of other immigrants along the way.

People slammed Dr. Phil online for exploiting the raids.

"Dr. Phil has reached a new low. Not only is he embedded in the racist regime he is exploiting the plight of migrants for his own gain. I always knew something was off with him. Total POS," Dolly Parton's sister Stella Parton tweeted.

"Dr. F--king Phil is rounding up immigrants on tv because we are living on the inside of a dystopian f--king MadLibs," someone else tweeted.

"Sorry, but why is Dr. Phil out doing immigration busts? He is not a federal law enforcement agent. He is a talk show host & lapsed psychologist. This is just deeply silly," another person tweeted.

"What a piece of s--te Dr Phil has turned out to be. He’s making this seem like a game of 'catch the fox' when it is the dehumanization of human beings striving for a better life in America," one person wrote in a tweet.

Many celebrities have denounced the mass deportations facing immigrants in America, like Selena Gomez, who posted and deleted a video of herself sobbing over her "people being attacked."