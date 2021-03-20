Bhad Bhabie Details Horrifying Abuse at Troubled Teens Camp, Demands Dr. Phil Apologize

Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, alleged that she experienced horrific abuse at the troubled teens camp she was sent to at Dr. Phil's suggestion.

On Friday (March 19), the 17-year-old rapper uploaded a YouTube video detailing the reported abuse that she experienced at Turn-About Ranch. She also asked Dr. Phil apologize for sending her there.

Bregoli began the video by explaining that there are no phones, electronics or security cameras allowed on property, so there is unfortunately no physical evidence of any incidents that may have taken place.

Bregoli recalled that two "transporters" took her from her home in the middle of the night against her will, which was approved by her mother and grandmother. After her arrival, she said that she was forced to sit up and stay awake for three days. She was also denied access to a shower.

She shared that she witnessed another teen, Hannah Archuleta, being punished for reporting that a staff member sexually assaulted her. Archuleta is currently in a lawsuit with the ranch.

"They take away necessity [sic] privileges, like sleeping on a bed, eating good food, not being cold," she said in the video.

Bregoli also claimed that she would be punished for witnessing other camper's mistakes. "They had no problem holding kids down, which is against the law. You're not supposed to touch the kids but they had no problem doing that."

Bregoli said that she would give McGraw until April 5 to apologize to the children that he sent to the ranch, as well as similar camps. "If you don't, I'm going to handle things my way," she added.

Watch the tell-all video, below.

In 2016, Bregoli became famous after her and her mother's "I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime" episode aired on the Dr. Phil show. She went viral after she threatened audience members by saying, "Catch me outside, how 'bout that?"

TV personality Phil McGraw suggested to her family that she be sent to the Turn-About Ranch, a rehabilitation camp for troubled teens located in the small town of Escalante, Utah.