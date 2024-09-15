Harris-Walz Campaign References 28 Taylor Swift Songs in Response to Trump’s Hate Message

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s team slammed Donald Trump’s actions with a whopping 28 Taylor Swift lyrics and one album reference.

On Sunday (Sept. 15), the Harris-Walz campaign shared a press release and statement via social media with the astounding number of Swift references in response to Trump’s “I hate Taylor Swift” post on Truth Social shortly after the pop singer endorsed Harris.

“Trump’s Bad Week (Taylor’s Version),” the statement was titled and featured lyrics, song titles and a 1989 album reference in the release. This spanned Swift’s entire discography. They labeled Trump as “Mr. Not-at-all Fine” and that he has "Champagne Problems," and of course, "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."

The song references included “Safe & Sound,” “Down Bad,” “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” “Champagne Problems,” “The Man,” “Call It What You Want,” “Nothing New,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” “Shake It Off,” “Bad Blood,” “Better Than Revenge,” “Sad, Beautiful, Tragic,” “But Daddy, I Love Him,” “I Forgot That You Existed,” “Out of the Woods,” “Blank Space,” “Begin Again,” “Long Live,” “All Too Well,” “The Last Time,” “End Game,” “Breathe,” “The Story of Us,” “Back to December,” “Enchanted,” “Fearless” and “We Are Never Getting Back Together.”

Harris-Walz 2024 Campaign Spokesperson Sarafina Chitika tweeted, "Mr. Not-at-all Fine spent his week working through his feelings, spouting conspiracy theories, and whining about his Champagne Problems Call It What You Want, but it’s Nothing New for the Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."

"We can make sure The Story of Us is one of progress—and show Donald Trump we are not going Back to December of 2020. Like ever," the message concluded.

The Harris-Walz campaign has been leaning into the Swift promotion with billboards in New York City's Time Square referencing Swift's The Eras Tour with the message, "In Our Kamala Era."