Gwen Stefani Photoshops Blake Shelton Over Throwback Pic of Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale

This is truly b-a-n-a-n-a-s: Gwen Stefani Photoshopped a photo of her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, over a photo of her and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

The No Doubt lead singer and pop superstar shared an unusual Instagram post on Wednesday (September 16), the same day she and Shelton performed their duet, "Happy Anywhere," at the 2020 ACM Awards. To celebrate the event, she shared an edited "throwback" photo of her and Shelton posing as if in the '90s together.

In the image, Stefani can be seen rocking her signature blonde locks with a cheetah print belt, while Shelton poses in his iconic mullet. "#datenight@acmawards [with] my boo @blakeshelton gx," she captioned the funny, faux photo.

Though most of the comments were positive, some fans realized that the original image was actually of Stefani posing with her ex-husband, with Shelton edited over the Bush rocker.

Stefani shared the original photo with Rossdale to celebrate her wedding anniversary with him back in 2014.

See the edited photo, below...

... as well as the original pic, too!

Stefani and Rossdale began dating in 1995 after meeting while on tour. They wed on September 14, 2002. Stefani and Rossdale share three children together: Kingston James McGregor, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale. They divorced in August 2015.

The same year, Stefani and Shelton met while coaching on NBC's The Voice. At the time they met, Shelton had recently divorced his ex-wife, country star Miranda Lambert. Shelton and Stefani began dating shortly after and have been together ever since.