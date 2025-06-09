Tony Awards 2025: The Full List of Winners

And that’s a wrap on Broadway’s biggest night!

The brightest stars in theater lit up the stage at the 2025 Tony Awards, held Sunday (June 8) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

2025 Tony Awards: The Full List of Winners

Nicole Scherzinger, Audra McDonald, Jonathan Groff, George Clooney, and more turned out for the dazzling celebration, hosted by Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo.

The Tonys honor excellence in live Broadway performances and proudly represent the “T” in the coveted EGOT title—joining the Emmy Awards (television), Grammy Awards (music), and Oscars (film).

Scroll through below to see who walked away with a trophy at the 78th Annual Tony Awards.

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd. (WINNER)

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Best New Musical

Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)

Buena Vista

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Operation Mincemeat

Best New Play

Purpose (WINNER)

English

The Hills of California

John Proctor is the Villain

Oh Mary!

Best Musical Revival

Sunset Boulevard (WINNER)

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Best Play Revival

Eureka Day (WINNER)

Our Town

Romeo + Juliet

Yellow Face

Best Actor in a Play

Cole Escola, Oh Mary! (WINNER)

George Clooney, Good Night and Good Luck

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Henry Lennix, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Actress in a Play

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray (WINNER)

Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

La Tanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Best Direction in a Musical

Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Boulevard

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Pinkleton, Oh Mary! (WINNER)

Knud Adams, English

Sam Mendes, The Hills of California

Danya Taymor, John Proctor Is the Villain

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Kara Young, Purpose (WINNER)

Tala Ashe, English

Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day

Marjan Neshat, English

Fina Strazza, John Proctor Is the Villain

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Francis Jue, Yellow Face (WINNER)

Glenn Davis, Purpose

Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor Is the Villain

Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross

Conrad Ricamora, Oh Mary!

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)

Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat (WINNER)

Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash

Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins

Best Book of a Musical

Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Operation Mincemeat

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (WINNER)

Marsha Ginsberg, English

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck

Best Orchestrations

Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time

Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending

Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Boulevard

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (WINNER)

Palmer Heferan, John Proctor Is the Villain

Daniel Kluger, Good Night and Good Luck

Nick Powell, The Hills of California

Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Original Score

Maybe Happy Ending, Will Aronson and Hue Park (WINNER)

Dead Outlaw, David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna

Death Becomes Her, Julia Mattison and Noel Carey

Operation Mincemeat, David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

Real Women Have Curves, Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her (WINNER)

Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club

Gregg Barnes, Boop

Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending

Catherine Zuber, Just in Time