Tony Awards 2025: The Full List of Winners
And that’s a wrap on Broadway’s biggest night!
The brightest stars in theater lit up the stage at the 2025 Tony Awards, held Sunday (June 8) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Nicole Scherzinger, Audra McDonald, Jonathan Groff, George Clooney, and more turned out for the dazzling celebration, hosted by Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo.
The Tonys honor excellence in live Broadway performances and proudly represent the “T” in the coveted EGOT title—joining the Emmy Awards (television), Grammy Awards (music), and Oscars (film).
Scroll through below to see who walked away with a trophy at the 78th Annual Tony Awards.
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd. (WINNER)
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Audra McDonald, Gypsy
Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)
Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.
Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins
Best New Musical
Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)
Buena Vista
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Operation Mincemeat
Best New Play
Purpose (WINNER)
English
The Hills of California
John Proctor is the Villain
Oh Mary!
Best Musical Revival
Sunset Boulevard (WINNER)
Floyd Collins
Gypsy
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Best Play Revival
Eureka Day (WINNER)
Our Town
Romeo + Juliet
Yellow Face
Best Actor in a Play
Cole Escola, Oh Mary! (WINNER)
George Clooney, Good Night and Good Luck
Jon Michael Hill, Purpose
Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face
Henry Lennix, Purpose
Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Actress in a Play
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray (WINNER)
Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain
Mia Farrow, The Roommate
La Tanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
Best Direction in a Musical
Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)
Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club
David Cromer, Dead Outlaw
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Boulevard
Best Direction of a Play
Sam Pinkleton, Oh Mary! (WINNER)
Knud Adams, English
Sam Mendes, The Hills of California
Danya Taymor, John Proctor Is the Villain
Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Kara Young, Purpose (WINNER)
Tala Ashe, English
Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day
Marjan Neshat, English
Fina Strazza, John Proctor Is the Villain
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Francis Jue, Yellow Face (WINNER)
Glenn Davis, Purpose
Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor Is the Villain
Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross
Conrad Ricamora, Oh Mary!
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)
Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw
Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time
Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves
Joy Woods, Gypsy
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat (WINNER)
Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash
Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw
Danny Burstein, Gypsy
Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins
Best Book of a Musical
Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Operation Mincemeat
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (WINNER)
Marsha Ginsberg, English
Rob Howell, The Hills of California
Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck
Best Orchestrations
Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)
Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time
Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending
Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins
David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Boulevard
Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (WINNER)
Palmer Heferan, John Proctor Is the Villain
Daniel Kluger, Good Night and Good Luck
Nick Powell, The Hills of California
Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Original Score
Maybe Happy Ending, Will Aronson and Hue Park (WINNER)
Dead Outlaw, David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna
Death Becomes Her, Julia Mattison and Noel Carey
Operation Mincemeat, David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts
Real Women Have Curves, Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her (WINNER)
Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club
Gregg Barnes, Boop
Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending
Catherine Zuber, Just in Time