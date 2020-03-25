2020 Tony Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2020 Tony Awards will officially be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 74th annual ceremony, which was scheduled to take place at New York City's Radio City Music Hall and air Sunday, June 7 at 8 PM ET on CBS, is the latest event to be affected by the global COVID-19 crisis.

“The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance to us,” producers said in a statement on Wednesday (March 25). “We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so.”

The news comes nearly two weeks after all Broadway productions were brought to a halt following Governor Andrew Cuomo's mass gathering restrictions. As of right now, productions are slated to relaunch Monday, April 13, however, the city's current lockdown could be extended as reported cases continue to rise.

The 2020 Tony Awards joins the long list of other awards shows and events to be postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus. France’s Cannes Film Festival, Coachella and the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will also be rescheduled to a later date.

This week, Broadway lovers also said goodbye to famed playwright Terrence McNally, who died of complications from COVID-19. In 2019, the 81-year-old received the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.