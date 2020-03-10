Coachella 2020 Rescheduled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Coachella and Stagecoach have officially been rescheduled.

The popular pop and country music festivals were postponed by Goldenvoice Tuesday (March 10) in the midst of mounting Coronavirus concerns across the United States.

"At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns," the company's statement read. "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials."

Coachella Weekend 1 is now set to take place October 9-11 and Coachella Weekend 2 is now set to take place October 16-18. Stagecoach has been moved to October 23-25.

All ticket purchases will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Fans who are unable to attend the new dates will be notified by Friday (March 13) on how to obtain a full refund.

"Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you in the desert this fall," the message concluded.

So far, Madeon, Hatsune Miku and Matoma have confirmed on social media that they will be performing at the rescheduled festival dates.

Read the full statement, below:

