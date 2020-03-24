Terrence McNally has died at the age of 81 following complications from the coronavirus.

The Tony Award-winning playwright, whose responsible for classics like Love! Valor! Compassion! and Master Class, passed away on March 24 in Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida. The sad news was confirmed by his publicist Matt Polk.

According to Deadline, McNally was a lung cancer survivor with chronic pulmonary disease. He is survived by his husband, Broadway producer Tom Kirdahy.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from celebrities via Twitter.

"Heartbroken to hear this news. I had the honor of working with Terrence in Ragtime. Sending thoughts and prayers to his family," the Glee star Lea Michele wrote.

"Saddened to hear of the passing of Terrence McNally. He was an absolute gentleman and his commitment to the theatre was unwavering. He will be missed by so many of us," James Corden tweeted.

McNally has become one of the most notable victims of COVID-19, which has infected more than 400,000 and killed nearly 19,000 people globally. In the last two weeks, celebrities like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have all tested positive for the coronavirus.