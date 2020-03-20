NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

A longtime NBC News employee has died after testing positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

On Friday (March 20), the company confirmed Larry Edgeworth, a 64-year-old audio technician who worked at the network for over 25 years, had passed away. NBC News chairman Andy Lack announced the devastating news in a memo to his fellow employees.

"I’m deeply saddened to tell you that we’ve lost a longtime member of our NBC News family – Larry Edgeworth passed away yesterday," he wrote, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "On Wednesday we told you Larry had tested positive for Covid-19, though for privacy reasons we did not share his name at that time. According to his wife, Larry suffered from other health issues that led him to succumb to the illness."

"Larry most recently worked in the equipment room on the fifth floor, but prior to that he spent most of his 25 years at NBC News as a skilled audio technician, often traveling to the most remote locations," Lack continued. "Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were."

He added, "Stacy Brady [Executive Vice President & General Manager of News Field & Production Operations for NBCUniversal] says he was known as the 'gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back.'"

Following his death, members of the NBC family shared heartfelt tributes on Twitter.