Alec Baldwin Warns Fans Ahead of Chaotic Family Reality Show

Alec Baldwin has warned people to "hold on to [their] hats" ahead of his reality show debut.

The 66-year-old actor and his wife Hilaria are documenting their family life with kids Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo and Marilu, both 4, and 2-year-old Ilaria in The Baldwins, which kicks off on TLC on Sunday (Feb. 23), and the pair have joked viewers will find their home antics exhausting.

The 41-year-old yoga instructor and entrepreneur told Extra about if they will be watching the show: "We’re thinking a little bit of takeout, some wine…”

Alec, who also has 29-year-old Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger, jumped in: “The reality show is coming out and hold on to your hats, folks.”

Hilaria added: “You guys might get tired, a little tired of what it's like to have seven kids.”

Hilaria previously admitted making the show was "very cathartic" in the wake of Alec being charged with involuntary manslaughter after a prop gun he was holding on the set of Rust discharged and fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchin.

She told People magazine: "It was an opportunity for us to actually speak. It was a really safe space.

"And I think it was also very cathartic, almost like a diary, during a very unsure time of our life. That felt both terrifying and like it could get us through day by day."

Alec, whose trial collapsed last summer, explained that he signed onto the series because he is not too desperate to undergo "work-related" projects anymore and saw it as an an opportunity to spend more time with his loved ones.

The Boss Baby star said: "We did the show because it’s in place of doing a movie or a play. Now I think to myself, ‘Am I going to be away from my kids five nights out of the week until 11 o’clock at night?'

"For me, work-related things really aren’t that critical anymore. I thought, ‘I get to spend time with my family.'

"I always joke with her and say, ‘You know where I should be right now, don’t you? We should be on Geffen’s yacht, drinking a cappuccino and reading a book, and having dinner with Spielberg or whatever.'

"This is my reality. I wouldn't change anything."